Tobacco giants would pay out $32.5B to provinces, smokers in ‘historic’ proposed deal

A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking. 2023 Ontario budget documents showed another anticipated drop in taxes from cigarettes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP / File / Jeff Chiu
A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP / File / Jeff Chiu Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2024 11:58 pm.

Three tobacco giants would pay close to $25 billion to provinces and territories and more than $4 billion to tens of thousands of Quebec smokers and their loved ones as part of a newly proposed deal in a corporate restructuring process triggered by a long-running legal battle.

A proposed plan of arrangement developed through mediation was filed in an Ontario court Thursday after a prolonged five-year process.

The companies — JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. — sought creditor protection in Ontario in early 2019 after they lost an appeal in a landmark court battle in Quebec.

The Ontario court put all legal proceedings against the companies on hold as they tried to work out a deal with their creditors, which include the plaintiffs in two Quebec class-action lawsuits as well as provincial governments seeking to recover smoking-related health-care costs.

Under the proposed plan filed Thursday, provinces and territories would receive payments over time, with roughly $6 billion to be paid out when the deal is implemented.

The Quebec plaintiffs would file claims for compensation of up to $100,000 each.

The proposed plan also includes more than $2.5 billion for smokers in other provinces and territories who were diagnosed with lung cancer, throat cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease between March 2015 and March 2019. They would be eligible for up to $60,000 each.

Bruce W. Johnston, one of the lawyers for the Quebec plaintiffs, said the proposal is “historic and unprecedented” because it allows for the compensation of smokers as well as governments.

“When we took this case, there had never been a single plaintiff who had received a single penny from a tobacco company,” he said Thursday.

“We took this case in 1998 and as a result of our case, not only will tens of thousands of victims be compensated by the tobacco industry in Canada, most of them in Quebec, but also governments are going to be sharing $24 billion.”

The plaintiffs have endured lengthy delays and now they can finally see that there’s “probably a light at the end of the tunnel and that they will receive compensation,” he said.

While many of the class-action members died before they could receive any money from the companies, their successors — and in some cases, their successors’ successors — will be eligible for compensation, he said.

The proposed deal would also see the companies pour more than $1 billion into a foundation to fight tobacco-related diseases. That amount includes $131 million taken from the money allocated to the Quebec plaintiffs.

The proposal must still go through several steps before it can be put into action, including a vote by creditors and approval by the court. 

The mediation was confidential, so the class-action members couldn’t know how things were progressing and many didn’t understand why it was taking so long, Johnston said.

Several health-care groups argued the lack of transparency surrounding the talks would benefit the companies at the expense of other stakeholders.

As recently as last month, three groups — Action on Smoking & Health, Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada and the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control — said recent court filings suggested the provinces had agreed to a process that would give the companies veto power over the final deal.

The groups have consistently urged the provinces to impose regulations and smoking-reduction measures as part of a deal with the companies.

Some organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society, were also calling for a deal to involve the public disclosure of internal company documents.

Rob Cunningham, a lawyer for the Canadian Cancer Society, said the proposed deal is “the most significant proposed settlement in the world outside of the United States” in a case of its kind so far.

But unlike the global settlement reached with tobacco companies in the U.S. in the late 1990s, it doesn’t include policy measures aimed at reducing tobacco use or any public disclosure of documents, he said.

He said the cancer society, which has been named a social stakeholder in the case, will review the details of the roughly 1,400-page proposal and make submissions as part of the approval process.

The Quebec lawsuits involved smokers who took up the habit between 1950 and 1998 and fell ill or were addicted. Heirs of such smokers were also party to the suits.

Court filings from last year suggest hundreds of the class-action members have died since the creditor protection proceedings began.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes
Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes

What began as plans to prevent new bike lanes from getting built on city streets has become an effort by Premier Doug Ford to pedal backwards and rip up the lanes that already exist which has cyclists...

20m ago

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

6h ago

Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike

Since it opened its doors on August 24, 2005, customers from all over the world have flocked to Presse Internationale -- a much loved Annex bookstore that offers more than 1,500 publications in numerous...

2h ago

Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'ends a reign of terror'
Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'ends a reign of terror'

OTTAWA — The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip "ends a reign of terror," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, as some world leaders suggested his death may bring about a better...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes
Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes

What began as plans to prevent new bike lanes from getting built on city streets has become an effort by Premier Doug Ford to pedal backwards and rip up the lanes that already exist which has cyclists...

20m ago

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

6h ago

Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike

Since it opened its doors on August 24, 2005, customers from all over the world have flocked to Presse Internationale -- a much loved Annex bookstore that offers more than 1,500 publications in numerous...

2h ago

Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'ends a reign of terror'
Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'ends a reign of terror'

OTTAWA — The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip "ends a reign of terror," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, as some world leaders suggested his death may bring about a better...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions

Toronto officials say Premier Ford’s pledge to remove existing bike lanes will cost money and increase congestion. Alan Carter reports.

5h ago

2:41
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones

Bike lanes that already exist on primary roads are in danger of being ripped up, based on comments made by Premier Doug Ford at an Empire Club event Thursday. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

3:16
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts

Swifties continue to make history at concerts when it comes to their use of video and photos. The Rogers Centre has made upgrades ahead of the shows to make sure it's the best show in their wildest dreams.

13h ago

2:12
Bike advocates ride against provincial legislation to limit bike lanes
Bike advocates ride against provincial legislation to limit bike lanes

Dozens of cycling advocates push back against the province's call for provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
3:07
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system

Donlands became the latest TTC subway station to become accessible, but it's expected that it will take at least two more years for all stations to be barrier-free. Nick Westoll has more calls to boost accessibility.
More Videos