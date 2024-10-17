Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ‘ends a reign of terror’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip “ends a reign of terror.”

The Israeli military declared today that it had killed Sinwar during a Wednesday battle and confirmed his death with a DNA test.

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of the attack on Israel last October that prompted an Israeli ground invasion, and a conflict that has drawn in countries across the Middle East.

Trudeau called Sinwar a “brutal leader” of a group Canada deems a terrorist organization who “sought to destroy Israel and launched senseless, devastating terror attacks on civilians across the region.”

The prime minister also repeated Canada’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Sinwar’s death “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press