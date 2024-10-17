Trudeau says death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ‘ends a reign of terror’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "ends a reign of terror" as he repeated his call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adel Hana

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 3:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip “ends a reign of terror.”

The Israeli military declared today that it had killed Sinwar during a Wednesday battle and confirmed his death with a DNA test.

Sinwar was one of the chief architects of the attack on Israel last October that prompted an Israeli ground invasion, and a conflict that has drawn in countries across the Middle East.

Trudeau called Sinwar a “brutal leader” of a group Canada deems a terrorist organization who “sought to destroy Israel and launched senseless, devastating terror attacks on civilians across the region.”

The prime minister also repeated Canada’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Sinwar’s death “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

2m ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

3h ago

Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA
Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police. York Regional Police (YRP)...

4h ago

Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside
Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside

A crane has fallen on a building that was under construction in Leaside. Toronto Fire was called to 100 Vanderhoof Avenue in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive area just after 3 p.m. Fire officials...

28m ago

