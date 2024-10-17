Court orders mental health assessment for woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days

Photos of Sabrina Kauldhar
Photos of Sabrina Kauldhar who is accused of killing three people in three cities over three days. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 1:50 pm.

A Toronto court has ordered an assessment to determine if a woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities over three days is fit to stand trial at this time.

Prosecutors applied for the assessment Thursday as Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, appeared in a Toronto court on a second-degree murder charge related to a death in the city, one of the three murder charges she faces.

Defence lawyers had initially asked for the assessment, but withdrew their application saying Kauldhar had instructed them to oppose it.

In ordering the assessment, Ontario Court Justice Edward Kelly said the prosecution had satisfied the court that “there are reasonable grounds to doubt the fitness of the accused at this point in time.”

Related:

Kauldhar was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges relate to three deaths police say took place over three consecutive days in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Hamilton.

Investigators say Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in west Toronto on Oct. 1. It’s alleged she and Kauldhar knew each other.

Police say 47-year-old Lance Cunningham died in a Niagara Falls park the following day, and 77-year-old Mario Bilich died in Hamilton the day after.

Police have said they believe Cunningham and Bilich were randomly attacked.

Kauldhar’s case is set to return before courts in St. Catharines, Ont., and Hamilton, Ont., on Friday in relation to the other two deaths.

Top Stories

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

3m ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

3h ago

Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA
Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police. York Regional Police (YRP)...

4h ago

Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside
Crane falls onto building under construction in Leaside

A crane has fallen on a building that was under construction in Leaside. Toronto Fire was called to 100 Vanderhoof Avenue in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Drive area just after 3 p.m. Fire officials...

29m ago

