Defence minister announces nearly $65 million in aid to Ukraine

Minister of National Defence Bill Blair arrives to appear as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Blair says Canada is sending $64.8 million in military aid to Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By David Cummings, The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2024 1:18 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 3:37 pm.

OTTAWA —

Blair made the announcement at a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels where Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia was a key topic.

More than $50 million will go towards arms, ammunition and military drones as well as uniforms and personal protective equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

The remaining funding is to support military training for those soldiers and to strengthen Ukrainian cyber forces.

The funds come from $500 million promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit in July.

Canada has committed more than $19.5 billion in support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 18, 2024.

David Cummings, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school
2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school

Two suspects, including a male youth, have been arrested for a shooting at a Jewish girls' school last Saturday. Police were called to the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in North York just after...

4m ago

Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Ford government has appointed Patrick Case to review the issues surrounding a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest last month. On September 18, students from...

2h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

39m ago

Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case
Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case

A 17-year-old from Newmarket is facing eight weapons-related charges and police in York Region are warning the public of the "significant consequences" that can arise from using a replica handgun. Investigators...

3h ago

