Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That’s why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness with curated hangouts.

At Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), there are more than 46,000 students — and for some, it can feel lonely in a crowd.

“Meeting new people is not easy. You come in thinking like it’s gonna be like high school. It’s not. I’m trying to talk to people in my classes mostly, but other than that, it’s been a struggle,” says Elisa, a first-year student at TMU.

Last year, Toronto Foundation, a funding organization that connects philanthropists to community needs and opportunities, found that our city is one of the loneliest in Canada. Forty-four per cent of Gen Zs between the ages of 18 and 24 reported feeling lonely at least three days a week.

“Not only is Toronto the largest city in the country, it’s also among the loneliest,” says Mohamed Huque, director of community impact at Toronto Foundation.

“When we drill down further into youth in particular, 44 per cent of youth feel lonely on a regular basis.”

Students look to resources like TMU’s Wellbeing initiative, low-cost therapy at Hard Feelings, and platforms like Tandem Experiences, which help them build social connections.

“I was personally motivated to start Tandem Experiences with my co-founders because I wanted to scratch my own itch,” says Nadia Barbosa, co-founder and CEO of Tandem Experiences. “It can be quite challenging as a student to meet like-minded people, people that you really connect with.”

Tandem helps members find people and experiences that fit their vibe, from dinner parties for foodies to art and culture clubs for culture vultures. Students can also hang out across the city using Tandem’s curated travel guides.

Since the company launched last year, more than 5,000 users, including fourth-year TMU student Jarryd Alles, have joined.

“People don’t have time. It’s hard to find…a social group that you vibe with. Tandem kind of is a good filter for that. It’s a filter for, I guess, people who actually want that meaningful connection with people,” Alles says. “It gives you a good scope of the city in terms of hot spots to meet these people.”