Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

OPP photo of crash on Highway 401 eastbound at Winston Churchill

By Christine Clark

Posted October 18, 2024 7:58 am.

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning.

Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with only the far right and H.O.V lanes getting through for most of the morning commute.

All lanes were reopened as of 8:15 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a stolen vehicle was believed to be involved, sharing a photo of a car flipped onto its roof.

“Once police arrived, it was discovered that one of the vehicles had been stolen earlier this morning, and police did apprehend the driver of that vehicle at the scene,” says OPP Sgt. Ted Donglemans.

“The vehicle that was rolled over was determined to be the stolen vehicle.”

No one was injured.

Stay with 570 NewsRadio for the latest on this developing story.

