Most Liberal MPs support Trudeau as leader: Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks at a news conference in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Freeland says she is "absolutely confident" the majority of Liberal MPs still support Justin Trudeau as leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2024 1:57 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 3:37 pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she is “absolutely confident” the majority of Liberal MPs still support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader.

Her comments at a press conference in Winnipeg Friday came ahead of what promises to be a tense meeting of the Liberal caucus in Ottawa next week as a growing number of MPs try to convince Trudeau to step down.

Several media reports have uncovered efforts by some Liberal MPs to confront the prime minister at the next caucus meeting on Oct. 23, following more than a year of dismal polling and the growing fear their party will be decimated in the next election.

There is no mechanism for caucus to force the prime minister to step down as leader, and he has so far not wavered in his plans to stay on.

“I take the perspective and the ideas and the work and the contribution of each caucus member extremely seriously,” Freeland said at a press conference in Winnipeg Friday, where she was announcing the signing of a school food program deal with Manitoba. 

“In any caucus, there is going to be a wide range of views. I am absolutely confident that the vast majority of members of our caucus support the prime minister.”

Details about the exact strategy and breadth of the attempt to push Trudeau to resign remains unclear, though some MPs who have spoken to The Canadian Press on background say the number of MPs involved is significant.

Freeland expressed her own full support for Trudeau, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said at a separate press conference Friday that he can count on her loyalty as well. 

Joly encouraged MPs to talk to the prime minister himself at the caucus meeting next Wednesday.

“He will be the one deciding,” she said. 

A fall election has looked increasingly more likely as opposition parties muse about bringing down the government in a confidence vote, and the Conservatives have locked Parliament into a weeks’ long debate over a matter of privilege in the House. 

Trudeau could avert both problems by taking the controversial step of proroguing Parliament, which some political watchers have mused would allow time for a Liberal leadership race if he were to step down.

In the meantime, the prime minister also plans to shuffle his cabinet to replace four cabinet ministers who don’t plan to run again in the next election.

One of those ministers, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, said Friday he’s not leaving because of Trudeau or the Liberals’ re-election prospects. 

“It does not mean that I’ve lost confidence in our party or the prime minister,” said Vandal, who spoke at the same press conference as Freeland.

“In fact, I’m very confident that the polls are going to tighten up as time goes on, and I think it would be foolish to vote against our party.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school
2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school

Two suspects, including a male youth, have been arrested for a shooting at a Jewish girls' school last Saturday. Police were called to the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in North York just after...

2m ago

Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Ford government has appointed Patrick Case to review the issues surrounding a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest last month. On September 18, students from...

2h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

36m ago

Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case
Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case

A 17-year-old from Newmarket is facing eight weapons-related charges and police in York Region are warning the public of the "significant consequences" that can arise from using a replica handgun. Investigators...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school
2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school

Two suspects, including a male youth, have been arrested for a shooting at a Jewish girls' school last Saturday. Police were called to the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in North York just after...

2m ago

Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Ford government has appointed Patrick Case to review the issues surrounding a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest last month. On September 18, students from...

2h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

36m ago

Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case
Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case

A 17-year-old from Newmarket is facing eight weapons-related charges and police in York Region are warning the public of the "significant consequences" that can arise from using a replica handgun. Investigators...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.

3h ago

1:39
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'

Over a thousand students had to find their own way to school after more than 140 Toronto school bus routes were cancelled last-minute. As Jazan Grewal reports, full service is expected to be restored by Monday.

18h ago

2:44
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike

After almost 20 years in business, the owners of a beloved Annex staple say they will be forced to close their doors due to a massive rent increase they cannot afford. Dilshad Burman with the calls for better protection for commercial renters.

19h ago

2:33
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list

Ryan Wedding was once known for his moves in the 2002 Winter Olympics but now stands accused of running a vast and violent drug moving network. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:10
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions

Toronto officials say Premier Ford’s pledge to remove existing bike lanes will cost money and increase congestion. Alan Carter reports.

21h ago

More Videos