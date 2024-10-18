Prague bans nighttime pub crawls to deal with drunk and rowdy visitors

By Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech capital has approved a ban on organized nighttime pub crawls, which have caused misery for residents and authorities alike.

The popular outings of tourist groups moving from bar to bar in Prague’s historic district have been one of the outcomes of overtourism felt across Europe.

Attracting more than 7 million tourists last year, Prague finally opted for the ban, which will take effect in November, after trying to deal with groups of rowdy and drunk visitors for years.

It was adopted to address disturbing noise at night, garbage on the streets, and security and reputational concerns, said Adam Zabranský, a member of the city’s council who drafted the proposal that was approved this week.

Zabranský said that the aim wasn’t to prevent people from having a drink in this beer-loving country, but “we don’t want to support cheap alco-tourism that’s unfortunately still quite common in Prague,” Zabranský told The Associated Press.

The ban will be enforced by the city police force between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with organizers of the pub crawls violating it facing fines of up to 100,000 koruna ($4,300).

The radical move came after the previous efforts to deal with the issue failed, including the appointment of a night mayor in 2019, a city official whose job was to minimize the impact of nightlife on residents.

“It would be great if the owners of the establishments take their share of responsibility,” Zabranský said.

“As it is, the residents in the busy areas face the negative consequences while the bar owners participating in the pub crawls make profit and don’t care about the problems.”

The move is part of the city’s long-term strategy to promote cultural tourism and in general to attract people to stay longer than just for a weekend and come back again.

“People coming to experience culture behave differently than those who arrive to drink all weekend long,” Zabranský said.

An agency organizing the pub crawls called the ban “a populist move,” while a group of dozens of participants on Thursday apparently enjoyed their experience.

“(The pub crawl) was very nice,” Melissa Haine from Germany said. “I think it’s very funny, and you get to know new people.”

The latest move by Prague doesn’t mean that visitors would face obstacles to tasting local beer in a country that is the world’s largest consumer of the drink per capita.

“Czechia has exceptional potential in beer tourism, thanks to its long history of brewing, unique breweries and the current trend of experiential and sustainable tourism,” said František Reismüller, the head of the country’s tourist authority.

“Our goal is to show that beer travel can be not only about tasting great beer, but also about learning about Czech culture, traditions and history.”

3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches
3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

1h ago

'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art

Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art. Trustees...

22m ago

Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation
Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That's why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness...

55m ago

Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women
Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women

A man from Hamilton is facing several charges, including the possession of child pornography, after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young females. Hamilton Police said that on Oct. 3, the accused...

46m ago

