A home in the Beaches was severely damaged following a three-alarm fire overnight.

Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a two-alarm fire.

Crews arrived at a fully engulfed two-story home with flames spreading upon arrival. It was later upgraded to a three-alarm residential fire.

One person was treated at the scene and was not transported to a local hospital. Neighbours tell 680News Radio that the home’s occupants, a woman and two children aged 10 and 12, are safely evacuated and are accounted for.

TFS said the blaze mainly affected 69 Kippendavie Avenue and spread a bit to the homes at 67 Kippendavie and 71 Kippendavie.

Fire crews also completed the searches for the other two homes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says several routes, including 301 Queen and 501 Queen, have been impacted. Shuttle buses are running between Queen Street East at Kingston Road and Queen Street East at Neville Park Boulevard.