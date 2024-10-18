3-alarm residential fire leaves home badly damaged in the Beaches

The Beaches fire
TFS said the blaze mainly affected 69 Kippendavie Avenue and spread a bit to the homes at 67 Kippendavie and 71 Kippendavie. Photo: Artur Pressick/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 18, 2024 5:19 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 5:39 am.

A home in the Beaches was severely damaged following a three-alarm fire overnight.

Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a two-alarm fire.

Crews arrived at a fully engulfed two-story home with flames spreading upon arrival. It was later upgraded to a three-alarm residential fire.

One person was treated at the scene and was not transported to a local hospital. Neighbours tell 680News Radio that the home’s occupants, a woman and two children aged 10 and 12, are safely evacuated and are accounted for.

TFS said the blaze mainly affected 69 Kippendavie Avenue and spread a bit to the homes at 67 Kippendavie and 71 Kippendavie.

Fire crews also completed the searches for the other two homes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says several routes, including 301 Queen and 501 Queen, have been impacted. Shuttle buses are running between Queen Street East at Kingston Road and Queen Street East at Neville Park Boulevard.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes
Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes

What began as plans to prevent new bike lanes from getting built on city streets has become an effort by Premier Doug Ford to pedal backwards and rip up the lanes that already exist which has cyclists...

5h ago

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

12h ago

Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike

Since it opened its doors on August 24, 2005, customers from all over the world have flocked to Presse Internationale -- a much loved Annex bookstore that offers more than 1,500 publications in numerous...

8h ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

13m ago

Top Stories

Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes
Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes

What began as plans to prevent new bike lanes from getting built on city streets has become an effort by Premier Doug Ford to pedal backwards and rip up the lanes that already exist which has cyclists...

5h ago

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians including a former Olympic snowboarder in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico,...

12h ago

Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore Presse Internationale closing due to huge rent hike

Since it opened its doors on August 24, 2005, customers from all over the world have flocked to Presse Internationale -- a much loved Annex bookstore that offers more than 1,500 publications in numerous...

8h ago

Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue
Around 140 school bus routes in Toronto cancelled Thursday due to 'driver qualification' issue

Around 140 school bus routes were cancelled in Toronto due a "driver qualification" issue that prohibited them from working on Thursday. The cancellations affected students with the Toronto District...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions

Toronto officials say Premier Ford’s pledge to remove existing bike lanes will cost money and increase congestion. Alan Carter reports.

11h ago

2:41
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones

Bike lanes that already exist on primary roads are in danger of being ripped up, based on comments made by Premier Doug Ford at an Empire Club event Thursday. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

3:16
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts

Swifties continue to make history at concerts when it comes to their use of video and photos. The Rogers Centre has made upgrades ahead of the shows to make sure it's the best show in their wildest dreams.

19h ago

2:12
Bike advocates ride against provincial legislation to limit bike lanes
Bike advocates ride against provincial legislation to limit bike lanes

Dozens of cycling advocates push back against the province's call for provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
3:07
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system

Donlands became the latest TTC subway station to become accessible, but it's expected that it will take at least two more years for all stations to be barrier-free. Nick Westoll has more calls to boost accessibility.
More Videos