Various brands of ham in jelly recalled in Ontario due to Listeria concerns

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 18, 2024 6:34 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 6:36 pm.

The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning in Ontario due to Listeria concerns.

The affected products include ham in jelly or jelly pork that were distributed and sold from the following companies:

  • Wagener’s Meat Products in Etobicoke
  • Coppa’s King City in King City
  • Village Bake Shop in Whitby
  • Glogowski euro food in Kitchener
  • Staropolskie Delikatesy in Hamilton
  • Starsky Fine Foods in Hamilton and Mississauga
  • Nika Deli at the Welland Farmer’s Market

“The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served, sliced, chunked or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the CFIA warns. “Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.”

The agency says no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Those who are most at-risk of getting ill from Listeria include older adults, pregnant people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis can start after three days or could take as long as 70 days to appear. They include:

  •  Fever
  • Nausea
  • Cramps
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Headache
  • Constipation
  • Muscle aches

In severe cases, where the bacteria spread to the nervous system, individuals can experience a stiff neck, confusion, headache, loss of balance or death.

At-risk individuals are advised to avoid high-risk foods that are more prone to contamination, like ready-to-eat meats, soft cheeses, unpasteurized milk and raw fruits and vegetables.

Top Stories

2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school
2 suspects, including teen, arrested for shooting at Jewish girls’ school

Two suspects, including a male youth, have been arrested for a shooting at a Jewish girls' school last Saturday. Police were called to the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in North York just after...

1h ago

Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ford government appoints reviewer to look into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Ford government has appointed Patrick Case to review the issues surrounding a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest last month. On September 18, students from...

6h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

4h ago

Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case
Police warn of 'significant consequences' after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case

A 17-year-old from Newmarket is facing eight weapons-related charges and police in York Region are warning the public of the "significant consequences" that can arise from using a replica handgun. Investigators...

7h ago

