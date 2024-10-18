The Canadian Food inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning in Ontario due to Listeria concerns.

The affected products include ham in jelly or jelly pork that were distributed and sold from the following companies:

Wagener’s Meat Products in Etobicoke

Coppa’s King City in King City

Village Bake Shop in Whitby

Glogowski euro food in Kitchener

Staropolskie Delikatesy in Hamilton

Starsky Fine Foods in Hamilton and Mississauga

Nika Deli at the Welland Farmer’s Market

“The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served, sliced, chunked or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the CFIA warns. “Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.”

The agency says no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Those who are most at-risk of getting ill from Listeria include older adults, pregnant people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis can start after three days or could take as long as 70 days to appear. They include:

Fever

Nausea

Cramps

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Headache

Constipation

Muscle aches

In severe cases, where the bacteria spread to the nervous system, individuals can experience a stiff neck, confusion, headache, loss of balance or death.

At-risk individuals are advised to avoid high-risk foods that are more prone to contamination, like ready-to-eat meats, soft cheeses, unpasteurized milk and raw fruits and vegetables.