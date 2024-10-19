Haitians leave their homes in several neighborhoods to escape more gang violence in the capital

A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, stands guard on the tarmac during a ceremony to welcome police officers from the Bahamas at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2024 12:59 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs attacked in several neighborhoods of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday, forcing many people to leave their homes after gunfire raged through the night. Authorities did not immediately release casualty information.

Haiti’s police union said on its social media channels that the ongoing attacks in the neighborhood of Solino could mean losing control of the entire city to gang violence.

“If there’s no measures against the criminals who are taking control in Solino and Nazon, we will lose the entire capital,” Haiti’s police union said on social media platform X. “No government will be in its place if we cannot reduce such insecurity.”

On Thursday, at least one woman was killed as gangs opened fire in Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighborhoods.

Radio Télé Métronome reported that the swearing in of Haiti’s provisional electoral council scheduled for Friday in downtown Port-au-Prince was moved to a safer area.

Six officials from the Bahamas arrived in Haiti Friday to join a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to help quell gang violence. The officials are the first of a contingent of 150 soldiers from the Bahamas expected in upcoming months.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the latest attack, which comes just days after Haitian and Kenyan police launched an operation that killed at least 20 suspected gang members in an area controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang that operates mainly in Tabarre.

Gangs control 80% of Port-au-Prince. Communities like Solino have been fighting attempts by gunmen to control it.

The Associated Press

Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action
Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action

Unionized faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges have voted 79 per cent in favour of strike action. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says more than 76 per cent of the membership...

4h ago

1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

Homicide investigators have been called in after one woman was killed in a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to a commercial complex...

2h ago

A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed...

58m ago

Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges
Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges

Two teens are facing several gun-related and theft charges following a stolen vehicle investigation. Toronto police say a man and a youth were driving a stolen vehicle with fake licence plates in the...

3h ago

