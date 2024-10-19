Man shot dead in Markham, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Markham early Saturday night.

Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:00 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street, near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As the investigation is in its very early stages, there is no more information available at this time,” a spokesperson for York Regional Police told 680 News Radio. “We will provide updates when they become available.”