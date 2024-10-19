Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action

Exterior view of Seneca College Centre for Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship in North York
Exterior view of Seneca College Centre for Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship in North York, Ont. SENECA COLLEGE/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 19, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 10:30 am.

Unionized faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges have voted 79 per cent in favour of strike action.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says more than 76 per cent of the membership took part in the vote, calling it the largest College Faculty strike mandate vote in a generation.

A strike date has yet to be announced.

The union, which represents approximately 14,000 full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, says the two sides remain apart on key issues including wages, workload, and job security.

It adds that while the conciliation process led to increased dialogue with the College Employer Council (CEC), significant concessions remain unresolved.

“With an accumulated surplus of $1 billion over the last year alone, the Colleges have the resources to fulfill the core mandate of the Colleges: training Ontario’s future workforce through teaching, learning, and student support. There’s enough money to prioritize quality education, while responsibly navigating any uncertainty.”

The CEC has proposed mediation-arbitration to resolve the remaining issues, which they say the union has rejected so far.

“The Colleges do not want students and employees to be negatively impacted because of the unwillingness of the CAAT-A bargaining team to settle negotiations at the table,” said Graham Lloyd, CEO of CEC in a statement.

“Mediation and interest arbitration give us the ability to continue working through areas of common ground and for a neutral third party to step to assist. The students and college system do not need a strike to address the Faculty Bargaining Team’s demands.”

The union’s contract expired on Oct. 1 and the parties have since held two days of conciliation talks.

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

Homicide investigators have been called in after one woman was killed in a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to a commercial complex...

updated

16m ago

A drone targets Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill over 50
A drone targets Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill over 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed...

44m ago

Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges
Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges

Two teens are facing several gun-related and theft charges following a stolen vehicle investigation. Toronto police say a man and a youth were driving a stolen vehicle with fake licence plates in the...

39m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets
Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets

Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place. Here's what's happening in...

23h ago

