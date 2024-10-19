Singer Zayn postpones US tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne

FILE - One Direction's Liam Payne, second from right, poses for a photo with fellow band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Tomlinson at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Sept. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

By Nick Perry, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2024 4:11 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 6:01 pm.

English singer Zayn Malik on Saturday postponed a planned tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Zayn, as the singer often goes by, said on the social platform X that he made the decision “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week.”

He said the dates for the U.S. leg of his “Stairway to the Sky” tour would be rescheduled for January and he would post the new dates within the coming days.

Zayn had gigs scheduled next week in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and the following week in Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and New York.

“Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates,” Zayn wrote. “Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Payne, 31, was found dead Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His death prompted an outpouring of shock and sadness from friends, collaborators and fellow musicians.

Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins was the latest to share her thoughts in an Instagram tribute.

“I don’t believe this is happening. Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister,” she wrote.

She said her brother was “born with music in his veins” and that what she loved most about him was his ability to make her laugh.

“I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you,” she wrote.

One Direction was the internet’s first boy band with a level of fame comparable to Beatlemania. Band members in their teens had to cope with their sudden fame and then navigate a breakup while trying to build solo careers.

The exact circumstances of Payne’s death remain unclear although Argentine authorities said there were suspicious elements and drugs were possibly involved. The results of toxicology tests are expected in the coming weeks. Payne had acknowledged struggling with alcoholism, saying in a YouTube video posted in July 2023 that he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.

1 person dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Thornhill
1 person dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Thornhill

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision on Saturday in Thornhill. Officers say two motorcycles collided on Bathurst Street near the on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 407. One of...

1h ago

Man sought by police for allegedly breaking into Scarborough residence
Man sought by police for allegedly breaking into Scarborough residence

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of breaking into a residence in Scarborough. Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue just after 12:00 p.m....

49m ago

Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The agency characterized the storm as “tiny," with with hurricane-force...

2h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A 60-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to first responders. Emergency crews were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard...

3h ago

