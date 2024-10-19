Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia

FILE - North Korean soldiers march during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of North Korean founder, Kim Il Sung on April 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 12:10 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues and gear aims to intimidate Ukrainian forces and marks a new chapter in the 2 1/2-year war with the introduction of another country into the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said.

In the video, which was verified by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which operates under the Culture and Information Ministry, presumably North Korean soldiers stand in line to pick up bags, clothes and other apparel from Russian servicemen. The Associated Press could not verify the video independently.

“We received this video from our own sources. We cannot provide additional verification from the sources who provided it to us due to security concerns,” said Ihor Solovey, head of the center.

“The video clearly shows North Korean citizens being given Russian uniforms under the direction of the Russian military,” he said. “For Ukraine, this video is important because it is the first video evidence that shows North Korea participating in the war on the side of Russia. Now not only with weapons and shells but also with personnel.”

The center claims the footage was shot by a Russian soldier in recent days.

It comes after the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said in local media reports that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently training in eastern Russia. He predicted they would be ready to join fighting by November. At least 2,600 would be sent to Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched an incursion in August, he was quoted as saying.

“The emergence of any number of new soldiers is a problem because we will simply need new, additional weapons to destroy them all,” Solovey told AP. “The dissemination of this video is important as a signal to the world community that with two countries officially at war against Ukraine, we will need more support to repel this aggression.”

The presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine, if true, would be another proof of intensified military ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Last summer, they signed a strategic partnership treaty that commits both countries to provide military assistance. North Korean weapons have already been used in the Ukraine war.

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action
Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action

Unionized faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges have voted 79 per cent in favour of strike action. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says more than 76 per cent of the membership...

4h ago

1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

Homicide investigators have been called in after one woman was killed in a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to a commercial complex...

2h ago

A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed...

59m ago

Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges
Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges

Two teens are facing several gun-related and theft charges following a stolen vehicle investigation. Toronto police say a man and a youth were driving a stolen vehicle with fake licence plates in the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action
Ontario college faculty vote 79 per cent in favour of strike action

Unionized faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges have voted 79 per cent in favour of strike action. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says more than 76 per cent of the membership...

4h ago

1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

Homicide investigators have been called in after one woman was killed in a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to a commercial complex...

2h ago

A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house while strikes in Gaza kill more than 50

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed...

59m ago

Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges
Two teens facing several gun-related, theft charges

Two teens are facing several gun-related and theft charges following a stolen vehicle investigation. Toronto police say a man and a youth were driving a stolen vehicle with fake licence plates in the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing

The City of Toronto moved to clear encampments at Allan Gardens after more than a year of efforts to do so. Nick Westoll speaks with a community advocate and Coun. Chris Moise to get their reactions.

16h ago

2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.
1:39
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'
More than 100 school bus routes cancelled over 'driver certification issues'

Over a thousand students had to find their own way to school after more than 140 Toronto school bus routes were cancelled last-minute. As Jazan Grewal reports, full service is expected to be restored by Monday.
2:44
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike

After almost 20 years in business, the owners of a beloved Annex staple say they will be forced to close their doors due to a massive rent increase they cannot afford. Dilshad Burman with the calls for better protection for commercial renters.

2:33
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list

Ryan Wedding was once known for his moves in the 2002 Winter Olympics but now stands accused of running a vast and violent drug moving network. David Zura explains.
More Videos