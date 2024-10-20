Cubans struggle as power not fully restored to the island after days of blackout

Residents pass the time during a blackout following the failure of a major power plant in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

By Milexsy Duran, The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2024 11:36 am.

HAVANA (AP) — Many Cubans were waiting in anguish on Sunday as electricity on much of the island has yet to be totally restored after days of blackout.

Some neighborhoods had electricity restored in Cuba’s capital, where 2 million people live, but most of Havana remained dark. The impact of the blackout goes beyond lighting, as services like water supply also depend on electricity to run pumps.

People resorted to cooking with improvised wood stoves on the streets before the food went bad in refrigerators.

In tears, Ylenis de la Caridad Napoles, mother of a 7-year-old girl, says she is reaching a point of “desperation.”

The failure of the Antonio Guiteras plant on Friday, which caused the collapse of the island’s whole system, was just the latest in a series of problems with energy distribution in a country where electricity has been restricted and rotated to different regions at different times of the day.

People lined up for hours on Sunday morning to buy bread in the few bakeries that could reopen.

Some Cubans like Rosa Rodríguez have been without electricity for four days.

“We have millions of problems, and none of them are solved,” Rodríguez said.

The blackout was considered to be Cuba’s worst in two years after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 3 storm in 2022 and damaged power installations. It took days for the government to fix them. This year, some homes have spent up to eight hours a day without electricity.

There is no official estimate for when the blackout will end. Even in a country that is used to outages as part of a deepening economic crisis, Friday’s collapse was massive.

The Cuban government has announced emergency measures to slash electricity demand, including suspending school and university classes, shutting down some state-owned workplaces and canceling nonessential services.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Milexsy Duran, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

40m ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

40m ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion

15h ago

2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports

15h ago

6:47
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing

The City of Toronto moved to clear encampments at Allan Gardens after more than a year of efforts to do so. Nick Westoll speaks with a community advocate and Coun. Chris Moise to get their reactions.
2:50
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill

The Ford government will act on a summer of campaign-style announcements, including putting the brakes on bike lanes and tunnelling under the 401. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.
More Videos