E-bike rider sent to hospital after crashing into car door

One person has been taken to a hospital following a collision in Cabbagetown, Toronto police say.

Officers were spotted by CityNews on Parliament Street just south of Wellesley Street East around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a person riding an E-bike was injured after someone parked in a car on the side of the road opened their door.

The e-bike rider tried to swerve out of the way, but crashed into the car door and was taken to a hospital.

The severity of their injuries are unknown.

Footage from the scene shows emergency crews standing around an e-bike that’s laid on its side in the northbound lane on Parliament Street.

No other details have been released.