E-bike rider sent to hospital after crashing into car door
Posted October 20, 2024 11:14 pm.
One person has been taken to a hospital following a collision in Cabbagetown, Toronto police say.
Officers were spotted by CityNews on Parliament Street just south of Wellesley Street East around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a person riding an E-bike was injured after someone parked in a car on the side of the road opened their door.
The e-bike rider tried to swerve out of the way, but crashed into the car door and was taken to a hospital.
The severity of their injuries are unknown.
Footage from the scene shows emergency crews standing around an e-bike that’s laid on its side in the northbound lane on Parliament Street.
No other details have been released.