Importers brace for launch of new portal to collect duties

Shipping containers are moved in the Port of Montreal, in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2024 12:17 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2024 12:51 pm.

MONTREAL — Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.

On Monday, the federal government’s digital platform for paying duties is set to come online in an effort to streamline the old, paper-based process that customs officials relied on for decades.

Many of the complaints revolve around registration, while others relate to navigating the platform itself, which will be used to collect some $40 billion in annual revenue.

Lisa McEwan, co-owner of customs brokerage firm Hemisphere Freight, says she’s had to hire new staff to handle the “onboarding” process and help clients make payments amid confusion over issues ranging from business numbers to customs bonds.

She and others also say federal employees seemed overwhelmed and sometimes took weeks to respond to queries in the lead-up to the launch of what’s known as the Canada Border Services Agency Assessment Revenue Management project, or CARM.

The CBSA says the portal will simplify the import process by offering tens of thousands of shippers a modern platform for submitting documents and direct access to their information while shoring up compliance with trade rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

41m ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

41m ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion

15h ago

2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports

15h ago

6:47
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing

The City of Toronto moved to clear encampments at Allan Gardens after more than a year of efforts to do so. Nick Westoll speaks with a community advocate and Coun. Chris Moise to get their reactions.
2:50
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill

The Ford government will act on a summer of campaign-style announcements, including putting the brakes on bike lanes and tunnelling under the 401. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.
More Videos