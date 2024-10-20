Importers brace for launch of new portal to collect duties

MONTREAL — Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.

On Monday, the federal government’s digital platform for paying duties is set to come online in an effort to streamline the old, paper-based process that customs officials relied on for decades.

Many of the complaints revolve around registration, while others relate to navigating the platform itself, which will be used to collect some $40 billion in annual revenue.

Lisa McEwan, co-owner of customs brokerage firm Hemisphere Freight, says she’s had to hire new staff to handle the “onboarding” process and help clients make payments amid confusion over issues ranging from business numbers to customs bonds.

She and others also say federal employees seemed overwhelmed and sometimes took weeks to respond to queries in the lead-up to the launch of what’s known as the Canada Border Services Agency Assessment Revenue Management project, or CARM.

The CBSA says the portal will simplify the import process by offering tens of thousands of shippers a modern platform for submitting documents and direct access to their information while shoring up compliance with trade rules.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press