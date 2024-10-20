Police identify 6 more incidents of rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Provincial police in Aurora have identified more incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham.

Investigators say on September 20, two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive. It’s believed the crash was the result of a rock thrown directly at a windshield by either a person or another passing vehicle. One of the two individuals injured remains in critical condition in hospital, according to police.

That same night police received two separate reports of rocks striking the windshields of vehicles travelling northbound on Highway 48 just north of Elgin Mills. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in those incidents.

Damage sustained to driver’s side-view mirror after a rock was allegedly thrown at a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 48 near Elgin Mills on Sept. 12, 2024. OPP/HO

“Since then, investigators have identified six additional incidents in the Markham area, bringing the total to nine,” police said in an update on October 20. “All of these incidents occurred within the last month and have caused damage to vehicles and endangered the motoring public.”

Investigators believe the incidents are all linked to the same suspect(s) or vehicle, described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora OPP or Crime Stoppers.