Police identify 6 more incidents of rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Photo of a rock thrown at a car in Markham.
Photo of a rock thrown at a car in Markham. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 20, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2024 10:50 am.

Provincial police in Aurora have identified more incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham.

Investigators say on September 20, two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive. It’s believed the crash was the result of a rock thrown directly at a windshield by either a person or another passing vehicle. One of the two individuals injured remains in critical condition in hospital, according to police.

That same night police received two separate reports of rocks striking the windshields of vehicles travelling northbound on Highway 48 just north of Elgin Mills. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in those incidents.

Damage sustained to driver’s side-view mirror after a rock was allegedly thrown at a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 48 near Elgin Mills on Sept. 12, 2024. OPP/HO

“Since then, investigators have identified six additional incidents in the Markham area, bringing the total to nine,” police said in an update on October 20. “All of these incidents occurred within the last month and have caused damage to vehicles and endangered the motoring public.”

Investigators believe the incidents are all linked to the same suspect(s) or vehicle, described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

40m ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

