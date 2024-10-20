Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

Officers say Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder in connection with McNally’s death.

By John Marchesan

Posted October 20, 2024 9:35 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2024 9:36 am.

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month.

Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Triston McNally.

The 37-year-old McNally was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in an alleyway near an after-hours club Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Oakwood Avenue, just before 6:30 a.m. on September 1. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Downey, who police say was arrested on October 19.

