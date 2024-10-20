Woman sent to hospital after four-vehicle collision in Keelesdale

A woman was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision in Keelesdale, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Donald Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a four-vehicle crash.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision flipped over.

At least one person was taken to hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.