Woman sent to hospital after four-vehicle collision in Keelesdale
Posted October 20, 2024 7:33 pm.
Last Updated October 20, 2024 8:05 pm.
A woman was sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision in Keelesdale, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Donald Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a four-vehicle crash.
Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision flipped over.
At least one person was taken to hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.