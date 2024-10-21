GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau is seeking information from grocery retailers and those in the real estate business about restrictive real estate clauses in the Canadian grocery industry.

The regulator is seeking input from those in the sector about the restrictions, often referred to as “property controls,” in the industry as a whole and as part of its ongoing investigations into Sobeys and Loblaw.

The bureau says property controls may limit competition by preventing other businesses from opening a retail food store or by limiting the products competitors can sell.

It says areas of interest include any instances where property controls have prevented domestic or international grocers or food retailers from opening a store in Canada.

It is also interested in any instances where property controls have restricted the operations of a food retailer as well as the benefits and drawbacks of property controls for food retailers, landowners or landlords.

The bureau says those in the grocery and real estate sectors can share their experiences confidentially by email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press