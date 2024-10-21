Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Posted October 21, 2024 10:57 am.
A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress.
DRPS said Constable James Wright attended a call in March and refused to treat or provide first aid to the individual, leaving the person in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance.
The person was transported to a local hospital and later released.
DRPS said that an investigation was launched following calls for a review.
Const. Wright, a 23-year member of the force, was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Const. Wright was released on an undertaking and is currently suspended from duty with pay.