A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress.

DRPS said Constable James Wright attended a call in March and refused to treat or provide first aid to the individual, leaving the person in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance.

The person was transported to a local hospital and later released.

DRPS said that an investigation was launched following calls for a review.

Const. Wright, a 23-year member of the force, was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Const. Wright was released on an undertaking and is currently suspended from duty with pay.