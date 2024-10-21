Emergency crews respond to a garage fire in Briar Hill

Emergency crews are responding to a garage fire at a residential home in the Briar Hill neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services were called to the area of Marlee Avenue and Roselawn Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the blaze has been put out, but the garage is still smoking.

No injuries were reported.

Hopewell Avenue is closed between Times Road and Marlee Avenue while crews tend to the situation.