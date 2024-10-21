Emergency crews respond to a garage fire in Briar Hill

A Toronto Fire Services truck
A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 21, 2024 7:19 pm.

Emergency crews are responding to a garage fire at a residential home in the Briar Hill neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services were called to the area of Marlee Avenue and Roselawn Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the blaze has been put out, but the garage is still smoking.

No injuries were reported.

Hopewell Avenue is closed between Times Road and Marlee Avenue while crews tend to the situation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum
One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Sean Casey is the first to publicly confirm that he has signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign, arguing it would be in the best interests of the country...

1h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old to play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

6h ago

Ontario tables legislation to ban on some bike lanes
Ontario tables legislation to ban on some bike lanes

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

1h ago

Top Stories

One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum
One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Sean Casey is the first to publicly confirm that he has signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign, arguing it would be in the best interests of the country...

1h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old to play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

6h ago

Ontario tables legislation to ban on some bike lanes
Ontario tables legislation to ban on some bike lanes

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

6h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

7h ago

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

20h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.
2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos