First complainant testifies in Toronto city councillor sexual assault trial

We’re into the second week of a sexual assault trial of Scarborough city councillor Michael Thompson, with the first complainant in the case finally taking the stand. Afua Baah reports.

By Afua Baah

Posted October 21, 2024 7:10 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 7:58 pm.

The first complainant in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson took the stand at a Bracebridge courtroom on Monday.

She recounted how she first met Thompson in 2022 at an art show in Toronto.

Over the course of a few business-related interactions and conversations, he would later invite her to a Muskoka area cottage for the Canada Day long weekend.

When she arrived on the Sunday of the long weekend, she said she was surprised that only one person was there for what she believed would be a small business-oriented gathering.

The complainant said later that day, she, the second complainant, a witness and Thompson had drinks, and smoked marijuana. She alleged that they were all on the dock of the property when Thompson asked to put sunscreen on her.

She said she was intoxicated, and felt it was an odd request, but complied, because she didn’t want to create any discomfort amongst the group. He then allegedly inappropriately massaged her by placing sunscreen on her buttocks and breasts

The complainant said she felt disassociated at this time and did not want to be touched in this way. She would also tell the Crown that she did not leave the cottage immediately afterwards because she and the second complainant were intoxicated and could not drive.

On the following day, the first accuser said the second complainant seemed like she was in distress. She and the second accuser were preparing to leave the cottage on their own, but they would change plans and take the witness with them as well. She said Thompson did not seem pleased with this decision.

The court was also told that the councillor tried to call the first complainant after the long weekend, but she wouldn’t answer. Police would then reach out to the first accuser in September 2022.

During the first week of trial, the court heard from a witness who is not one of the accusers. She told the courts that she was invited to what she was told was a networking opportunity at a cottage over the Canada Day weekend.

She recounted how she was surprised when she realized there were just two other women present on the day of the networking event.  The identities of the witness and both complainants are protected under a publication ban.

Thompson was charged by the OPP with two counts of sexual assault back in October 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

On Monday, Thompson’s lawyer alleged crown misconduct, saying she is concerned about the continuation of the trial when it comes to how the crown interacts with the complainants.

She informed the justice that she would be filing an application to have the crown removed from case. That application could be heard by the justice by as early as Friday.

The 64-year-old is a long-time Toronto politician and has sat on numerous committees and boards. He was the chair of the economic and community development committee, a member of Mayor John Tory’s executive committee and was one of Tory’s ceremonial deputy mayors.

