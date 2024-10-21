Jury selection begins for trial of man charged in NYC subway chokehold death

Daniel Penny, right, charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train, departs Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 12:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the criminal trial of the U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway train last year.

Daniel Penny, 25, is accused of “recklessly causing the death” of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old former street performer. Witnesses say Neely was acting erratically on the train on May 1, 2023, when Penny moved to restrain him.

Neither Penny nor his lawyers commented as they arrived at court Monday. He has pleaded not guilty in the case, which sparked debate and division locally and across the country.

After Neely’s death, protesters took to the streets to demand that authorities arrest Penny — who is white; Neely was Black — while others rallied in support outside the courthouse once he was charged. The case also became a cause celebre among Republican presidential hopefuls.

Penny, who served four years in the Marines before being discharged in 2021, has been free on a $100,000 bond. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter and up to four years if convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

More than 80 potential jurors were brought into court Monday morning for a first round of screening focused on whether they have work or family obligations that could keep them from serving on a trial that’s expected to continue into December.

Penny, when prompted by the judge during his introductory remarks, briefly stood, turned to the courtroom gallery and waved to prospective jurors. Otherwise, he sat mostly still, facing the judge in his blue suit as jurors were called up individually to the bench explain to the judge and lawyers their potential scheduling issues.

It will likely be days before prospective jurors are questioned about any beliefs, personal connections or life experiences that could affect their ability to serve fairly and impartially.

The selection process and potential two-week timeframe aren’t uncommon in lengthy Manhattan trials.

Witnesses to the incident said Neely — who had struggled with drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness — had been shouting and demanding money when Penny approached him.

Penny pinned Neely to the ground with the help of two other passengers, and placed him in a chokehold for more than three minutes until Neely’s body went limp. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by compression of the neck.

Penny’s lawyers have argued that the Long Island native didn’t intend to kill Neely, just to hold him down long enough for police to arrive. Penny has claimed Neely shouted, “I’m gonna kill you” and that he was “ready to die” or go to jail for life.

Penny’s attorney, Steven Raiser, said the defense plans to offer up other potential causes for Neely’s death, including high levels of the synthetic cannabinoid known as K2 found in his body.

They’ll also argue that video shared widely on social media proves Penny was not applying pressure consistently enough to render Neely unconscious, much less kill him.

Prosecutors, in their court filings, have argued that Penny’s actions were reckless and negligent even if he didn’t intend to kill Neely. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office declined to comment ahead of the trial.

Neely’s uncle, Christopher Neely, said he and other family members have been anticipating this moment.

“Justice for Jordan is all we think about,” he told The Associated Press last week.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo. Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

12m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

24m ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

12m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

24m ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

13h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

17h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos