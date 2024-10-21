Liberal cabinet minister to leave federal politics, run for Sherbrooke mayor

Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on October 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 2:22 pm.

SHERBROOKE, Que. — National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will run for mayor of Sherbrooke, Que., in the municipal elections slated for next fall.

The Liberal MP for the Quebec riding of Compton-Stanstead confirmed Monday morning that she will complete her current term in Ottawa, but will not seek re-election.

Bibeau, who has been national revenue minister since July 2023, was first elected in 2015 and has since spent time as minister of agriculture, international development and la Francophonie.

Bibeau said her campaign has not officially begun and she will continue to focus on her work as an MP, but she plans to run as an independent candidate to replace outgoing Mayor Évelyne Beaudin, who has already confirmed she will not seek re-election.

Quebec’s municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 2, 2025, while the next federal election must take place no later than Oct. 20, though the minority Liberal government could fall before then.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet soon to replace Bibeau and three other ministers who have informed him they don’t plan to run in the next election.

Bibeau’s spouse, Bernard Sévigny, was mayor of Sherbrooke from 2009 to 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

