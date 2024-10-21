Man arrested in connection with 2 sexual assaults in Yonge and Eglinton area

A man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 10 when the victim was walking near the intersection. The accused approached the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He then fled on foot.

Ten days later, another victim was sexually assaulted in the same area, allegedly by the accused.

On Oct. 21, Anthony Wilson, 28, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe there could be more alleged victims and the suspect’s photo has been released.