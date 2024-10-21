Metro’s Moi Rewards loyalty program coming to Ontario stores

Metro is expanding its Moi Rewards program into Ontario later this week after rolling it out in Quebec and New Brunswick last year.

It’s the latest loyalty program launch as they become an increasingly important strategy for retailers to attract and keep customers.

“Now we’re bringing our own program that’s had a success in the Quebec market, and we think that’s going to bring more value to our customers,” said Alain Tadros, Metro’s vice-president and chief marketing officer and head of digital strategy.

Like many loyalty programs, Moi Rewards users will get personalized promotions and be able to redeem points to pay for purchases. The program officially rolls out on Oct. 24.

It’s also the first time that Metro’s discount banner Food Basics will have a loyalty program, the company said.

Customers will earn points just by shopping at Metro and Jean Coutu stores, but they can earn additional promotional points through offers at Metro, Food Basics, and Jean Coutu, said Tadros. He said there are a total of 277 Metro-owned grocery stores in Ontario and nine Jean Coutu pharmacies.

He said Metro’s app offers the lowest threshold for redeeming points at $4.

“It’s been a key to our success in Quebec, in getting our customers engaged in the program,” said Tadros.

Metro first introduced Moi Rewards in Quebec and New Brunswick in May 2023.

As part of the Ontario rollout, Metro is also partnering with RBC’s Avion Rewards. While in Quebec, the company offered a Moi RBC Visa credit card, in Ontario, they are offering card linking, meaning shoppers can earn additional Moi Rewards points by using an RBC card, including on purchases not made at Metro-owned stores, said Tadros.

“The RBC partnership allows customers to actually double dip,” he said, adding that the company plans to bring the card-linking option to Quebec as well.

The loyalty program marketplace is competitive, with all the major Canadian grocers offering some kind of program—not to mention offers from non-grocery retailers and food and beverage chains.

A survey last year by Givex found that 57 per cent of Canadians belong to between two and four loyalty programs, and one in five respondents said they belong to at least five.

The Givex survey found that more than half of Canadians see grocery programs as the most valuable kind among them, and are particularly valued by lower-income households. A fifth of the respondents said they use rewards or points from a loyalty program when making a purchase about once a month.

Tadros said he hopes Moi Rewards’ lower redemption threshold and RBC partnership, among other attributes, will help it stand out among the competition.