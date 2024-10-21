Metro’s Moi Rewards loyalty program coming to Ontario stores

Metro
Metro is expanding its Moi Rewards program into Ontario later this week after rolling it out in Quebec and New Brunswick last year. A customer holds their shopping basket at a Metro grocery store In Toronto on Feb. 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 7:09 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 7:10 am.

Metro is expanding its Moi Rewards program into Ontario later this week after rolling it out in Quebec and New Brunswick last year. 

It’s the latest loyalty program launch as they become an increasingly important strategy for retailers to attract and keep customers. 

“Now we’re bringing our own program that’s had a success in the Quebec market, and we think that’s going to bring more value to our customers,” said Alain Tadros, Metro’s vice-president and chief marketing officer and head of digital strategy. 

Like many loyalty programs, Moi Rewards users will get personalized promotions and be able to redeem points to pay for purchases. The program officially rolls out on Oct. 24.

It’s also the first time that Metro’s discount banner Food Basics will have a loyalty program, the company said. 

Customers will earn points just by shopping at Metro and Jean Coutu stores, but they can earn additional promotional points through offers at Metro, Food Basics, and Jean Coutu, said Tadros. He said there are a total of 277 Metro-owned grocery stores in Ontario and nine Jean Coutu pharmacies. 

He said Metro’s app offers the lowest threshold for redeeming points at $4.

“It’s been a key to our success in Quebec, in getting our customers engaged in the program,” said Tadros. 

Metro first introduced Moi Rewards in Quebec and New Brunswick in May 2023. 

As part of the Ontario rollout, Metro is also partnering with RBC’s Avion Rewards. While in Quebec, the company offered a Moi RBC Visa credit card, in Ontario, they are offering card linking, meaning shoppers can earn additional Moi Rewards points by using an RBC card, including on purchases not made at Metro-owned stores, said Tadros. 

“The RBC partnership allows customers to actually double dip,” he said, adding that the company plans to bring the card-linking option to Quebec as well. 

The loyalty program marketplace is competitive, with all the major Canadian grocers offering some kind of program—not to mention offers from non-grocery retailers and food and beverage chains. 

A survey last year by Givex found that 57 per cent of Canadians belong to between two and four loyalty programs, and one in five respondents said they belong to at least five. 

The Givex survey found that more than half of Canadians see grocery programs as the most valuable kind among them, and are particularly valued by lower-income households. A fifth of the respondents said they use rewards or points from a loyalty program when making a purchase about once a month. 

Tadros said he hopes Moi Rewards’ lower redemption threshold and RBC partnership, among other attributes, will help it stand out among the competition. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured

One person was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 563 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill...

2h ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2m ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home...

10h ago

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured

One person was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 563 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill...

2h ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2m ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

10h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

14h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos