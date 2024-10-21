Parliament returns amid partisan wrangling, rumblings about Trudeau’s leadership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 6:25 am.

OTTAWA — The House of Commons returns today from a week-long break, but it’s unlikely to be business as usual.

Members of Parliament are slated to resume debating a Conservative demand for documents about federal spending on green technology projects.

The matter of privilege has all but paralyzed House business as the Liberals try to maintain a grip on an increasingly fractious minority Parliament.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face the most serious challenge to his leadership to date.

Several media reports have detailed the plans of a group of Liberal MPs to confront Trudeau at the party’s Wednesday caucus meeting over sagging poll numbers and gloomy electoral prospects.

The precise strategy and breadth of the attempt to push Trudeau to resign remain unclear, though some MPs who spoke to The Canadian Press on background said the number of members involved is significant.

Trudeau could sidestep both problems by taking the controversial step of proroguing Parliament, which would end the session and set the stage for a fresh throne speech.

Some political watchers have mused the move would allow time for a Liberal leadership race if Trudeau were to step down.

The prime minister also plans to soon shuffle his cabinet to replace four ministers who don’t plan to run again in the next election.

A general election is scheduled to be held in October next year, but could come sooner if the Liberals lose the confidence of the House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

— With files from Laura Osman

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home...

7h ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...

23h ago

Fans gather in High Park to mourn the death of singer Liam Payne
Fans gather in High Park to mourn the death of singer Liam Payne

Dozens of people gathered in High Park on Sunday to pay tribute to singer Liam Payne who died last week after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at just 31. Payne rose to...

9h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

15h ago

Top Stories

Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home...

7h ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...

23h ago

Fans gather in High Park to mourn the death of singer Liam Payne
Fans gather in High Park to mourn the death of singer Liam Payne

Dozens of people gathered in High Park on Sunday to pay tribute to singer Liam Payne who died last week after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at just 31. Payne rose to...

9h ago

Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria,...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

7h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

11h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos