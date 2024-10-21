Halifax Regional Police say a 19-year-old employee was the victim of a sudden death at a Halifax-area Walmart over the weekend.

Police responded to the store on Mumford Road just before midnight on Saturday.

Few details have been released but police say investigators are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Regional police say the investigation is ongoing and no other details will be provided right now.

The Mumford Road Walmart remained closed on Monday.