Potential listeria contamination causes frozen waffle recall in Canada, U.S.

Some of the waffle products that have been recalled by TreeHouse Foods.
Some of the waffle products that have been recalled by TreeHouse Foods. Photos courtesy of TreeHouse Foods

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 8:40 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 11:03 pm.

An American food manufacturing company has issued a voluntary recall of various frozen waffle products in the United States and Canada because of potential listeria contamination.

The Canadian portion of the recall covers some waffles sold under brands including Compliments, Great Value, No Name, Selection and Western Family.

Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods says the issue was discovered through routine testing at its manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ont.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting an investigation that may lead to further recalls.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The agency says food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, with symptoms including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

TreeHouse Foods said late last week that it recalled hundreds of frozen waffle products in the U.S. sold in leading retailers including Walmart and Target, due to the concerns over listeria bacteria.

It said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Canadian food regulators were aware of the recall.

