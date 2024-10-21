Public inquiry grapples with definition of foreign interference in its final week

Inquiry commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue listens to testimony at the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 2:14 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal public inquiry into foreign interference is grappling with how to define its central issue as it begins the final week of hearings in Ottawa.

The inquiry will hear from expert panels this week on disinformation, national security and how to ensure electoral integrity.

This morning, experts talked about the challenge in differentiating between legitimate diplomatic efforts and more nefarious interference attempts.

This panel also includes the challenge of how to regulate efforts to interfere in elections without infringing on the rights to free expression.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue is tasked with examining efforts of foreign states like China, India and Russia to interfere in the last two federal elections and in Canada’s democracy.

A final report, which will make recommendations on how to ensure electoral integrity and strengthen democratic institutions, is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

50m ago

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

50m ago

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

15h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

20h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos