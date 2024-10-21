Supreme Court won’t revive Michael Cohen’s lawsuit against Trump claiming retaliatory imprisonment

Michael Cohen attends the premiere of "The Apprentice" at the DGA New York Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2024 9:52 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 11:00 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday from Michael Cohen, who wanted to hold his former boss and ex-president Donald Trump liable for a jailing he said was retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.

The justices did not detail their reasoning in the brief order, as is typical.

Cohen had asked the high court to revive a lawsuit tossed out by a New York judge who found the law did not generally provide a damages remedy for most claims that someone was jailed in retaliation for their criticisms of a president.

An appeals court affirmed the dismissal, finding that Cohen had already obtained relief when a judge ordered his release from imprisonment to home confinement.

Cohen served over a year of a three-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, campaign finance charges and lying to Congress. He said Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to a porn actor to fend off damage to his 2016 presidential bid. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Cohen was released early as authorities worked to contain the coronavirus outbreak in federal prisons, but returned to prison weeks later. Authorities claimed he failed to accept certain terms of his release. Cohen said he had asked if a condition forbidding him from speaking with the media and publishing his book could be removed.

He served 16 days in solitary confinement before he was again freed to home confinement on the orders of a judge who said he’d been jailed in retaliation for his desire to publish a book critical of the president and to discuss it on social media.

Cohen sued Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr, along with various prison and probation officials.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

13m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

25m ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

13m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

25m ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

13h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

17h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos