Wildfire smoke pollution linked to thousands of annual deaths: global study

A new international study co-authored by a Canadian researcher says climate change is contributing to thousands more wildfire smoke-related deaths than in previous decades.Smoke hangs over Highway 16 westbound to Jasper, Alta. outside of Edmonton on Thursday July 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 2:11 pm.

A new international study co-authored by a Canadian researcher says climate change is contributing to thousands more wildfire smoke-related deaths than in previous decades.

The modelling study estimates that about 12,566 annual wildfire smoke-related deaths in the 2010s were linked to climate change, up from about 669 in the 1960s.

Sian Kou-Giesbrecht, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University who contributed to the study, says the results attest to the importance of reducing planet-warming greenhouse gases.

She says the study did not find significant changes in smoke-related deaths from Canada’s boreal wildfires, suggesting that’s likely due to the country’s relatively small population size and how tricky it is to model forest fires in the region, given its unique mix of shrubs and peat.

The study indicates the biggest influence was found in South America, Australia and Europe.

The results, published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Climate Change, build on another study by the same research group that suggested climate change had increased the global area burned by wildfire by about 16 per cent from 2003 to 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

50m ago

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a press...

2h ago

'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract
'Hot in Toronto' organizers sue multiple artists for breach of contract

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer. Organizers are taking...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province
Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway Monday, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes. Transportation Minister...

50m ago

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

15h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

20h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos