WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement

The New York Liberty hold up the championship trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 4:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA players union has decided to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, two years before its expiration. The league and players union had the option to do so before Nov. 1.

The early opt-out marks a crucial juncture for the league. The WNBA signed a historic 11-year media rights deal worth $200 million a year.

The league had record attendance and viewership this year that culminated in the WNBA Finals that saw New York beat Minnesota in overtime on Sunday in a decisive fifth game.

“This is a defining moment not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress,” WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike said Monday. “The world has evolved since 2020 and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind. This is a new era and we are ready to lead transformational change.”

The league has been skyrocketing, with 2024 marking a huge breakthrough after years of significant and sustained growth. ESPN had huge increases in ratings with viewership in the regular season going up 170%, according to the union.

The current CBA will still cover the 2025 season so the two sides have a year to negotiate a new agreement.

“With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBAPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

Engelbert said at her state-of-the-league address before Game 1 of the Finals that with the new media rights deal in place and many more corporate partners the strength of the league is in a great spot. She also went on to say that the players have been getting a lot more marketing deals, making them into household names.

The union said it was hoping for a new economic model that transforms the current system, which imposes arbitrary and restrictive caps on the value and benefits of players. The players want an equity-based model that grows and evolves with the league’s increased business success.

Other areas that the union would like to see improved include: salaries, retirement benefits, better child care and family planning benefits.

“This isn’t some sudden wake-up call. It’s the culmination of what we’ve been driving for over the last several seasons,” WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum said. “We’ve played a key role in the league’s historic growth and now we’re breaking free from the current system to demand full transparency and an equitable stake in the business we’ve helped build.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

