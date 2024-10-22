A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel

FILE - Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, Feb. 13, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2024 7:47 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 8:20 am.

Honda is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, which could increase the risk of a fire.

It is the second major call this month at Honda, after 1.7 million vehicles were found to have potential steering issues in early October.

The recall includes the Accord and Accord Hybrid 2023-2024; the Civic and Civic Hybrid 2025 and the CR-V Hybrid 2023-2025.

Honda said that it has had 145 warranty claims, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue from February 2023 through September 2024.

The automaker said that dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary and for free.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 4. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

16m ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

38m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

16m ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

38m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

14h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

22h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

23h ago

More Videos