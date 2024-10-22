Blinken arrives in Israel as US looks to renew cease-fire efforts after the killing of Hamas leader

Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to board a plane en route to the Middle East as he departs Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2024 3:38 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 5:58 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Tuesday on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

He is expected to meet with top officials as the United States looks to revive cease-fire efforts after the killing of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken landed just hours after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into central Israel on Tuesday, setting off air raid sirens in the country’s most populated areas but causing no apparent damage or injuries.

The Israeli military said five projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israel and said most were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system. One landed in an open area.

Israeli police said there were no reports of damage or injury following the salvo.

The Israeli military said that at the same time, about 15 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.

The rocket fire came as Israel stepped up its strikes in Lebanon, targeting a Hezbollah-run financial institution, and as Israeli troops pushed ahead in their invasion of southern Lebanon.

The Associated Press






Top Stories

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

54m ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

2h ago

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

9h ago

Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch
Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this...

The Big Story

49m ago

