Man charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers during Pickering arrest

Durham Regional Police investigators allege a man assaulted two officers during an arrest in Pickering on Sunday.

Police were called on Oct. 20 at around 9 p.m. after reports that a suspicious man was knocking on doors in the Mockingbird Square and Mourning Dove Lane area.

When officers arrived they located the man and determined he was wanted on various arrest warrants in another region.

When they tried to take him into custody on those warrants, he allegedly assaulted two officers.

Both were later assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Joseph Milligan, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

“He was released on an undertaking and transferred to another police service for his outstanding warrants,” a police release states.