Large quantities of butter stolen from Guelph grocery stores

Guelph police say they’re investigating after large quantities of butter were reported stolen from two grocery stores last week, the latest in a series of butter thefts over the past several months.

Police allege that on Oct. 12, two males separately entered a business in the north end, placed multiple items in a cart—including three cases of butter worth more than $900 —and left out of a receiving door.

They allege that four days later, two males separately entered a different business and met up inside, stealing four cases of butter and leaving through an emergency exit. They were seen leaving in a white four-door sedan.

Police say there have been at least seven large-scale butter thefts in the city in the last 10 months.

“Butter continues to be a hot commodity for thieves in Guelph,” police wrote in a news release.