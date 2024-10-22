Sonia Furstenau staying on as B.C. Greens leader in wake of indecisive election

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau looks towards Former B.C. Green Party Deputy Leader Adam Olsen following her loss in the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding while at election headquarters in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 4:26 pm.

The B.C. Greens say Sonia Furstenau will be staying on as party leader, despite losing her seat in the legislature in Saturday’s provincial election.

The party says in a statement that its two newly elected MLAs, Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, support Furstenau’s leadership as they “navigate the prospect of having the balance of power in the legislature.”

Neither the NDP led by Premier David Eby nor the B.C. Conservatives led by John Rustad secured a majority in the election, with two recounts set to take place from Oct. 26 to 28.

Eby says in a news conference that while the election outcome is uncertain, it’s “very likely” that the NDP would need the support of others to pass legislation.

He says he reached out to Furstenau on election night to congratulate her on the Greens’ showing.

But he says the Green party has told the NDP they are “not ready yet” for a conversation about a minority government deal.

The Conservatives went from taking less than two per cent of the vote in 2020 to being elected or leading in 45 ridings, two short of a majority and only one behind the NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

4h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA were closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involved dozens of...

2h ago

Police seeks suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
Police seeks suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating two disturbing and dangerous incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham. Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of October 19,...

56m ago

Ontario government engineers to withdraw services from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass
Ontario government engineers to withdraw services from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass

A group of professional engineers plan to soon withdraw services from key Ontario infrastructure projects Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass as part of a bargaining dispute with the province. Members...

45m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

4h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA were closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involved dozens of...

2h ago

Police seeks suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
Police seeks suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating two disturbing and dangerous incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham. Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of October 19,...

56m ago

Ontario government engineers to withdraw services from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass
Ontario government engineers to withdraw services from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass

A group of professional engineers plan to soon withdraw services from key Ontario infrastructure projects Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass as part of a bargaining dispute with the province. Members...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

20h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

23h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

More Videos