Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision on the QEW in Oakville with a van that allegedly did not remain on the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called to the westbound lanes of the QEW just before Dorval Drive Tuesday evening.

The collision happened between a motorcycle and a light-coloured passenger van. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van did not stop.

The two left lanes are currently closed for an investigation and it’s expected to be several hours before the lanes have reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.