Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville

Lanes on the QEW have been blocked by a collision between a motorcycle and a van.
Lanes on the QEW have been blocked by a collision between a motorcycle and a van. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 22, 2024 9:32 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 10:23 pm.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision on the QEW in Oakville with a van that allegedly did not remain on the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called to the westbound lanes of the QEW just before Dorval Drive Tuesday evening.

The collision happened between a motorcycle and a light-coloured passenger van. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van did not stop.

The two left lanes are currently closed for an investigation and it’s expected to be several hours before the lanes have reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA were closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involved dozens of...

7h ago

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

9h ago

Families call for inquiry after nine Indigenous people killed in police interactions
Families call for inquiry after nine Indigenous people killed in police interactions

Black and Indigenous women gathered in Ottawa to demand action following a spate of police-involved deaths, including nine Indigenous people who were killed in interactions with police in August and September. The...

2h ago

Police seek suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
Police seek suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating two disturbing and dangerous incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham. Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of October 19,...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA were closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involved dozens of...

7h ago

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

9h ago

Families call for inquiry after nine Indigenous people killed in police interactions
Families call for inquiry after nine Indigenous people killed in police interactions

Black and Indigenous women gathered in Ottawa to demand action following a spate of police-involved deaths, including nine Indigenous people who were killed in interactions with police in August and September. The...

2h ago

Police seek suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham
Police seek suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating two disturbing and dangerous incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham. Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of October 19,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model

Dozens of daycare operators gathered outside the Ontario legislature on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the new funding formula for the national daycare program. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

9h ago

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 
2:08
Temperatures expected to cool down midweek
Temperatures expected to cool down midweek

Temperatures are expected to drop down to seasonal by the middle of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

4h ago

More Videos