Justin Trudeau says his leadership is not in danger as Liberals brace for revolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman and David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 1:55 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his leadership of the Liberal Party is not in danger, even as members of his caucus prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down.

He brushed off those concerns as he headed into his regular Tuesday meeting with cabinet ministers.

One by one, those ministers expressed their support for Trudeau as they spoke to reporters on their way into the meeting.

“Anybody who has ever bet against Justin Trudeau is sorry they made that bet the next day,” said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault.

But while members of the cabinet have defended Trudeau staying on as leader, a number of Liberal MPs have signed onto a letter that aims to convince him to step aside before the next election.

It’s not clear how many members of Trudeau’s team of MPs plan to confront him, or exactly what their message will be.

Related:

There is no way for the Liberal caucus to force Trudeau out, the decision about whether to stay or go will ultimately be up to the prime minister.

So far, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey is the only Liberal to publicly say that he has signed the letter.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who is also Trudeau’s personal friend, spoke out against MPs who hope to oust the leader.

“Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that’s not spent on Pierre Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country,” Miller told reporters.

Other ministers suggested a healthy debate within caucus was the best way to pull the team together.

“Any time there are voices of dissent we have to deal with them, we have to listen to them carefully,” Labour Minister Stephen MacKinnon said.

“We have to deal with them and present a unified face to Canadians.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

1h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involves dozens of...

22m ago

TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April
TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April

The TTC board will vote on a recommendation to impose a ban between Nov. 15 and April 15 due to lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

1h ago

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Here are five things to look for in the decision and updated economic forecasts from the central bank: Rate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

1h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involves dozens of...

22m ago

TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April
TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April

The TTC board will vote on a recommendation to impose a ban between Nov. 15 and April 15 due to lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

1h ago

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Here are five things to look for in the decision and updated economic forecasts from the central bank: Rate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

17h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

20h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

More Videos