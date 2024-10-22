U.S. vote has Canadian business leaders worried about protectionist policies: KPMG

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as a video featuring Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris plays during a campaign event, October 18, 2024 in Detroit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2024 6:30 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 6:42 am.

TORONTO — A new report says many Canadian business leaders are worried about economic uncertainties related to the looming U.S. election.

The survey by KPMG in Canada of 735 small- and medium-sized businesses says 87 per cent fear the Canadian economy could become “collateral damage” from American protectionist policies that lead to less favourable trade deals and increased tariffs

It says that due to those concerns, 85 per cent of business leaders in Canada polled are reviewing their business strategies to prepare for a change in leadership.

The concerns are primarily being felt by larger Canadian companies and sectors that are highly integrated with the U.S. economy, such as manufacturing, automotive, transportation and warehousing, energy and natural resources, as well as technology, media and telecommunications.

Shaira Nanji, a KPMG Law partner in its tax practice, says the prospect of further changes to economic and trade policies in the U.S. means some Canadian firms will need to look for ways to mitigate added costs and take advantage of potential trade relief provisions to remain competitive.

Both presidential candidates have campaigned on protectionist policies that could cause uncertainty for Canadian trade, and whoever takes the White House will be in charge during the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

54m ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

2h ago

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

9h ago

Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch
Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this...

The Big Story

49m ago

Top Stories

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

54m ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

2h ago

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

9h ago

Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch
Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this...

The Big Story

49m ago

Most Watched Today

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

10h ago

1:53
Trudeau facing resignation calls
Trudeau facing resignation calls

Liberal MP Sean Casey says he thinks the Liberals won’t win another election with Justin Trudeau as leader. He’s one of a number of MPs preparing to ask the PM for his resignation at the caucus meeting this Wednesday.

12h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

13h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

18h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

19h ago

More Videos