Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald’s: The U.S. election’s homestretch

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this point, the campaigns have remained active, including appearances on popular podcasts, comments about famous golfer’s genitals, and McDonald’s photo ops.

Aaron Rupar is a political commentator and the creator of the Public Notice Substack. “Both candidates have tried to shore up areas where they want to make inroads , or tried to consolidate their base by doing non-traditional media,” says Rupar, “this seems to be a new frontier of campaigning.”

As the U.S. election enters its final stages, all signs point to a nail-biter. But how accurate are polls at this stage anyway? Is there anything left out there that could actually swing this race? What should America, and the world, expect from these final weeks and the ones to follow?