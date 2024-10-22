The Big Story

Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald’s: The U.S. election’s homestretch

FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2024
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 22, 2024 7:20 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this point, the campaigns have remained active, including appearances on popular podcasts, comments about famous golfer’s genitals, and McDonald’s photo ops.

Aaron Rupar is a political commentator and the creator of the Public Notice Substack. “Both candidates have tried to shore up areas where they want to make inroads , or tried to consolidate their base by doing non-traditional media,” says Rupar, “this seems to be a new frontier of campaigning.”

As the U.S. election enters its final stages, all signs point to a nail-biter. But how accurate are polls at this stage anyway? Is there anything left out there that could actually swing this race? What should America, and the world, expect from these final weeks and the ones to follow?

Top Stories

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

50m ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

1h ago

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

9h ago

Man, 55, identified as victim in Mississauga homicide
Man, 55, identified as victim in Mississauga homicide

Peel police have identified the victim of a homicide in Mississauga earlier this month. Authorities were called to a home in the Central Parkway West and Joan Drive area near Hurontario Street just...

12h ago

