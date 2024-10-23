Air Canada signs codeshare agreement with European airline airBaltic

Air Canada and airBaltic say they have signed a codeshare agreement that will help make it easier to fly between Canada and the Baltic states.

Under the deal, Air Canada’s marketing code will be placed on 10 routes operated by airBaltic, allowing travellers to fly to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on a single ticket.

The routes will include airBaltic flights to Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius, Latvia’s capital Riga and Estonia’s capital Tallinn, all from several European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Meanwhile, airBaltic’s marketing code will be placed on two routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The changes are effective for travel beginning Nov. 6.

AirBaltic’s marketing code will also be added to Air Canada’s seasonal flights next summer from Montreal to Copenhagen and Amsterdam, as well as Toronto to Stockholm.