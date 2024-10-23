Alberta, Ontario taken aback by federal housing minister on funding for homelessness

Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference, in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The federal government says Alberta is one of three provinces that have not formally responded to an offer of funding to tackle homelessness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2024 8:11 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2024 10:15 pm.

EDMONTON — The federal government says Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan haven’t formally responded to an offer of funding to tackle homelessness.

But Alberta’s minister in charge of the file says the province isn’t saying no and his officials have been actively meeting with Ottawa on the file.

Ottawa committed $250 million over two years in its budget to provide more shelter spaces, transitional homes, harm reduction spaces and services.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser said in a Tuesday statement that the three provinces have yet to officially get on board.

Fraser said he reached out with a Sept. 18 letter looking to work with all provinces and territories.

“In the letter, we offered millions of dollars in additional funding in exchange for partnering with us and matching our contributions,” he said.

Fraser said he would go straight to cities to try to quickly match funding costs, including Edmonton and Calgary.

“We will no longer wait for (provinces) to muster the political will to act as winter gets closer and lives are put at risk,” he said.

Alberta’s Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon called Fraser’s comments “bizarre and almost childish,” since officials on both sides have been meeting, including as recently as Monday, to discuss a cost-matching agreement.

“We have no idea what Minister Fraser is talking about. And I’m not going to get too bogged down in it, because we’ve got bigger jobs to do than to play games with the federal government,” said Nixon.

“We were interested in the conversation, which is why we were participating in it. But we certainly don’t have any offer, and we certainly were never given any sort of deadline,” said Nixon.

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra was likewise confounded by Fraser’s move.

“Up until today, we were under the impression that we were still working with the federal government on this matter,” he said in a Tuesday statement, adding that he looks forward to a meeting with Fraser scheduled for next week.

Saskatchewan is in the middle of a provincial election campaign, with election day on Monday. Its government officially dissolved Oct. 1.

Fraser acknowledged in his statement that some provinces had entered election periods since he sent his original letter but said there was “ample engagement before the letter was sent, and there is no longer time to wait as the weather gets colder.”

In a Wednesday statement, Fraser’s office repeated that the deadline is the cold weather that’s beginning to set in and put unhoused people at risk.

“When we sent our original letter, we asked the government of Alberta to indicate which municipalities need the funding, and this has yet to be responded to, we can’t wait any longer and neither can those living in encampments,” it said.

Nixon said conversations between officials indicated there could be $17 million a year for two years, to be matched by the Alberta government.

He said the province is prepared for winter with its emergency shelter capacity.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government has passed legislation to gatekeep and veto any deal struck between municipalities and the federal government. The law isn’t expected to come into force until early 2025.

Raptors blown out by Cavaliers in season-opener, Quickley injured
Raptors blown out by Cavaliers in season-opener, Quickley injured

Evan Mobley had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 136-106 rout in Toronto's home opener on Wednesday as the Raptors also lost starting point guard Immanuel Quickley. Quickley...

18m ago

Hundreds of cyclists attend Queen's Park rally against proposed bike lane legislation
Hundreds of cyclists attend Queen's Park rally against proposed bike lane legislation

Hundreds of cyclists descended onto Queen's Park on Wednesday evening to protest new bike lane legislation by the provincial government that could see already built lanes be ripped out. The new bike...

0m ago

Brampton calls for government support to help combat exploitation of international students
Brampton calls for government support to help combat exploitation of international students

Brampton officials along with Peel Regional Police and social service groups gathered on Wednesday to lay out next steps to combat the exploitation of international students within the city. “Obviously...

2h ago

'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered
'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered

Members of a Toronto family are speaking out after a horrifying and rude awakening. Two of them were attacked when a group of five males entered their home near Finch and Don Mills Road just after 3 a.m....

6h ago

