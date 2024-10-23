Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today

The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning. Bank notes issued by the Bank of Canada are seen in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2024 7:46 am.

The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.

The central bank has lowered its key policy interest rate three times so far this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent.

Economists and financial markets widely expect another rate cut today, but the question remains by how much.

Most observers are expecting a half-percentage-point cut, but some expect the central bank to stick with a more measured quarter-point cut.

The Bank of Canada will also release is updated forecast for the economy in its monetary policy report.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September, dropping below the Bank of Canada’s target of two per cent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

1h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville
Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision on the QEW in Oakville with a van that allegedly did not remain on the scene. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they...

8h ago

What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party
What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted calls for his resignation for more than a year now but in recent weeks those calls have grown louder and in some cases more public. The Liberal caucus meets...

1h ago

Is this latest mutiny the end for Justin Trudeau?
Is this latest mutiny the end for Justin Trudeau?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Liberal MPs are voicing concerns about Justin Trudeau's ability to lead the party in the next election, saying that he should step down for the good of the party. This...

The Big Story

53m ago

Top Stories

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

1h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville
Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision on the QEW in Oakville with a van that allegedly did not remain on the scene. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they...

8h ago

What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party
What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted calls for his resignation for more than a year now but in recent weeks those calls have grown louder and in some cases more public. The Liberal caucus meets...

1h ago

Is this latest mutiny the end for Justin Trudeau?
Is this latest mutiny the end for Justin Trudeau?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Liberal MPs are voicing concerns about Justin Trudeau's ability to lead the party in the next election, saying that he should step down for the good of the party. This...

The Big Story

53m ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Temperatures drop on Wednesday
Temperatures drop on Wednesday

The above seasonal temperatures won't be sticking around as temperatures drop Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:54
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model

Dozens of daycare operators gathered outside the Ontario legislature on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the new funding formula for the national daycare program. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

19h ago

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.
5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 
2:08
Temperatures expected to cool down midweek
Temperatures expected to cool down midweek

Temperatures are expected to drop down to seasonal by the middle of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos