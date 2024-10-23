A man has been charged in an alleged violent spree after police say the accused assaulted a woman on a subway train, sexually assaulted multiple women at a TTC subway station and assaulted a police officer.

Authorities said they were called to Finch Station just after 9 p.m. on Monday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the accused assaulted a woman onboard a northbound subway train, and after it stopped at Finch Station, the accused exited the train and allegedly sexually assaulted several women on the mezzanine level of the station close to the collector’s booth.

Authorities attended the scene and arrested the suspect, who then allegedly assaulted an officer. No serious injuries were reported.

Toronto police said 40-year-old Michael Smith of no fixed address was charged with assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault of a peace officer. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be additional victims and have released Smith’s photo. He is described as five-foot-10 to five-foot-11, with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and carrying a red shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.