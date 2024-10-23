Fourth straight interest rate cut may not bring buyers back to the market just yet

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2024
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2024 10:52 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2024 11:05 am.

While the Bank of Canada’s fourth straight cut to its key interest rate could inspire potential homebuyers to get off the sidelines, some commentators say the housing market may not see a huge spark just yet.

The central bank brought its key policy rate down by half a percentage point to 3.75 per cent on Wednesday after Canada’s inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September.

Ratesdotca mortgage and real estate expert Victor Tran says many would-be buyers will likely wait for the Bank of Canada’s final rate announcement of the year in December before making a move because they are worried the market hasn’t yet bottomed out.

While Tran says it is difficult to accurately time the market, he predicts it’s likely to heat up quickly once it does begin to move, pushing home prices higher and leading to an unseasonably busy winter season.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Real Estate Association downgraded its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year, saying the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts haven’t spurred the gradual improvement it previously anticipated.

CREA said the accelerated pace of interest rate cuts could actually prompt some buyers to hold off on a purchase for now, keeping the national housing market in “more of a holding pattern” until next spring.

BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%
BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada claimed victory against high inflation on Wednesday as it delivered a supersized interest rate cut and signalled its policy rate will likely continue falling in the coming...

7m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

2h ago

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

6h ago

St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to 3 weeks due to sinkhole repairs
St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to 3 weeks due to sinkhole repairs

The 512 St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to three weeks due to a sinkhole on St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street. "The City identified a collapsed sewer main that resulted in a void beneath...

1h ago

